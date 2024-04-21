Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

