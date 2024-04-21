Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $189.00.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.70.

TSLA stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

