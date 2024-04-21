Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.17.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.