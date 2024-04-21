Nicolet Bankshares’ (NIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NIC. Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NIC opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

