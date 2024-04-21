Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
