Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JRONY) to Issue Dividend of $1.41 on May 30th

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4103 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85.

JRONY stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.57. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

