Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $39.58

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.