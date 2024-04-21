Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $35.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

