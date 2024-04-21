Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $631.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average of $553.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.