Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $631.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average of $553.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.81 and a beta of 1.58.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.
Read Our Latest Report on HUBS
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.