Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 57.6 %
NYSE:PW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 5,853,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.
About Power REIT
