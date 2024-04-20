Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PATH traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

