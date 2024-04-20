Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

