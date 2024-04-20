Planning Directions Inc. Sells 3,613 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after buying an additional 186,705 shares during the period.

MGV stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. 223,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,585. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

