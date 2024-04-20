Greenleaf Trust Buys 21 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $870.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $493.42 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $945.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.