Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.12. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 94,848 shares.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 204,821 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

