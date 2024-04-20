Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $8.12. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 94,848 shares.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
