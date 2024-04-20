Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.37682045 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $18.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

