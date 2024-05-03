Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after buying an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $381.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,627. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.