VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,187 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

