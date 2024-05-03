iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IUSG traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.52. 326,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.