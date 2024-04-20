Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.87

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$81.87 and traded as high as C$96.10. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$94.51, with a volume of 1,107,798 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$94.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

