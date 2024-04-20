RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.80

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.80 and traded as high as C$101.23. RB Global shares last traded at C$99.84, with a volume of 117,344 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
RB Global Trading Up 0.0 %
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.4459045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RB Global Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Baron Concors sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.80, for a total transaction of C$1,202,534.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($15,744). Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
