Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.86. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 1,196,016 shares traded.

DML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.09 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

