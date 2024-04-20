Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 711 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $205.45. 898,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,133. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

