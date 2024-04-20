Greenleaf Trust Has $2.91 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.