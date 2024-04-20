Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

