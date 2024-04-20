Zhang Financial LLC Sells 47 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

