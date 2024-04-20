Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

