Zhang Financial LLC Sells 21,041 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,041 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 217,792 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.44 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

