Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Up 1.2%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 20,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 316,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

