Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 219.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE DX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

