Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 219.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
NYSE DX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $13.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
