Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

