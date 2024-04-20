Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKQNY opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $8.37.
About Bank of Queensland
