EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

EQT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of EQT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

