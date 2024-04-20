Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $241.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $276.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.35.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

