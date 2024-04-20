UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.25. 1,302,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,911,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 129,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 819.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 46.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

