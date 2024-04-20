Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $427.88 and last traded at $427.52. 14,788,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 45,188,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.84.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day moving average of $407.88.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

