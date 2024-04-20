Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.37. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

