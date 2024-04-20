Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,064,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,877 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $34.80.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.
Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.
