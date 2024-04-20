Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,064,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,877 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $34.80.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

