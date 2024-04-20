Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$9.31 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

