Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

