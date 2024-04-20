Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Target Price at $57.55

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.55.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PBF opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.