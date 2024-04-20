Canaccord Genuity Group Increases EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target to $18.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZPW stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $617.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 751,114 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EZCORP by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

