Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 112 558 875 14 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.59%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.70% -44.81% -0.04%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -11.81 Lotus Technology Competitors $979.29 million -$53.08 million 54.33

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lotus Technology rivals beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

