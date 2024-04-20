Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.