Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955.43 ($11.89).

STAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 666.80 ($8.30) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 654.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 651.98. The company has a market cap of £17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($329,677.08). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

