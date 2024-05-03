Concord Wealth Partners Has $108,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

