Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.