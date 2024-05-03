TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after acquiring an additional 942,924 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 353,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 297,180 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,614,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

