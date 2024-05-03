Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$187.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1199324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gear Energy

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.