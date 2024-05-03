4,914 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPB opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

