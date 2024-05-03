Concord Wealth Partners Sells 29 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $565.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $602.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.81.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock valued at $88,270,051 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

